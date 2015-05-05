 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Healthy Weight
How To Eat Right For Your Body Type
|
Medically Reviewed How To Eat Right For Your Body Type

How To Eat Right For Your Body Type

Traci D. Mitchell
Written by Traci D. Mitchell
Bindiya Gandhi, M.D.
Medical review by Bindiya Gandhi, M.D.
Physician
Dr. Bindiya Gandhi is an American Board Family Medicine–certified physician who completed her family medicine training at Georgia Regents University/Medical College of Georgia.
Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
May 5, 2015

Your body stores fat differently from other bodies, taking a different shape. There is no one-size-fits-all approach to weight loss. It’s time to get to know your body type: Apple, Pear, Inverted Pyramid and Hourglass.

When you start eating for your body type, you’ll be amazed at how quickly your body will adapt to your type’s eating plan. Energy will improve and weight will come off naturally.

Apple

This body type tends to carry all or most of its weight through the belly area. The legs and arms of the Apple are generally fairly slender without much extra weight. Even though this body type is at the greatest health risk due to excess visceral fat, the belly fat that’s deep inside the midsection, it’s easy to get rid of.

  • Common cravings: Starchy or sugary foods, diet sodas, caffeine.
  • Response to a poor diet: Lacks energy and experiences cravings, particularly around midmorning or after lunch.
  • Hormone to watch out for: Insulin. The key to losing weight for the Apple is getting his or her blood sugar levels under control.
  • What to eat: Start with a foundation of clean proteins (chicken, lean beef, pork, fish) and supplement with healthy fats (eggs, avocado, nuts, seeds, nut butter, coconut oil, olive oil, full-fat cheeses). Also include plenty of leafy greens (spinach, kale, romaine).
  • Limit: Starchy carbs to one meal a day and low glycemic index fruits (berries).
  • Eliminate: Coffee or caffeinated beverages as they can throw off cortisol and insulin. Sugary refined carbohydrates, like sports drinks, store bought energy bars or sweetened yogurts.
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Pear

This body type tends to gain weight through the hips and thighs, often with a small lower abdominal “pooch” (this is subcutaneous fat, not to be confused with visceral fat). This body type appears to have a significantly smaller upper body, with little excess weight through the arms and chest.

The Pear may run into a little frustration when it comes to weight loss as the subcutaneous fat through the hips and thighs is difficult to mobilize. In fact, the Pear may notice other parts of her body losing weight before the target area. It’s highly likely that this body type is dealing with estrogen dominance. By eating foods that help flush out estrogen while eliminating the foods that mimic estrogen leading to an excessive amount, this body type will lose weight.

  • Common cravings: High-fat dairy, lattes, rich desserts.
  • Response to a poor diet: Will experience unusual hunger either in between meals or at the end of the evening, after dinner.
  • Hormone to watch out for: Estrogen. Even though estrogen, as a group of hormones, isn’t necessarily bad, an imbalance of too much estrogen to other hormones, particularly progesterone, can promote lower body weight gain.
  • What to eat: Start with a foundation of high-fiber vegetables and fruits, supplement with healthy amount of oats, quinoa, buckwheat and brown rice. Also include small amounts of lean protein and clean, non-dairy fats.
  • Eliminate: High-fat dairy (cheese, cream), non-organic produce and meats (that contain pesticides or hormones), caffeine, alcohol, unfermented soy (tofu).

Inverted Pyramid

This body type tends to have broader shoulders that taper down toward the waist and hips. They usually carry quite a bit of muscle mass in the upper body, but are prone to storing extra fat through the chest, back of the arms and above the bra line.

  • Common cravings: Salty, fatty and fast foods; alcohol.
  • Response to a poor diet: Has a decent amount of energy early in the day, loses steam in the evening and succumbs to cravings.
  • Hormone to watch out for: Cortisol. Released through the adrenal glands, found on top of the kidneys. Constantly elevated cortisol levels, released through the adrenal glands, can have a cascading effect on other hormones that perpetuate weight gain, particularly insulin.
  • What to eat: Start with a foundation of complex carbohydrates (oats, brown rice, buckwheat) and supplement with low-fat dairy and lots of fresh vegetable juices, leafy greens and high-fiber fruits.
  • Eliminate: Heavy meats, heavy cheese, salty snacks, protein bars, caffeinated beverages.

Hourglass

This body type typically gains weight evenly throughout his or her body, often most noticeable in the face, but also through the arms, chest, knees and ankles. This body type has a soft, round look.

  • Common cravings: Dairy, sugary carbohydrates.
  • Response to a poor diet: Water retention and congestion.
  • Hormone to watch out for: Master regulator of all hormones, the pituitary gland, which can have an effect on cortisol, insulin and thyroid, among others.
  • What to eat: Start with a foundation of raw vegetables and fruits, supplement with whole grain cereals (oatmeal, quinoa, buckwheat). Include a daily serving of lean protein and plenty of spices.
  • Limit: High-fat meats; refined and processed carbohydrates.
  • Eliminate: Caffeinated beverages, dairy, refined carbohydrates, sweets.

Excerpted with permission from The Belly Burn Plan by Traci D. Mitchell. Harlequin 2015.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Traci D. Mitchell
Traci D. Mitchell
Traci D. Mitchell is a nationally recognized fitness, nutrition and weight loss expert who has been featured on numerous news programs, publications and radio shows, including Dr. Oz,...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

Bye Bye, Bloat — The Probiotic This RDN Swears By For All Her Gut Health Needs

Merrell Readman
Bye Bye, Bloat — The Probiotic This RDN Swears By For All Her Gut Health Needs
Integrative Health

A Functional Health Expert's Nighttime Nonnegotiables For Deep Sleep

Stacie J. Stephenson, D.C., CNS
A Functional Health Expert's Nighttime Nonnegotiables For Deep Sleep
$129.99

Boost Your Metabolism

With JJ Virgin, CNS, BCHN
Boost Your Metabolism
Home

Tossing & Turning? Try These Pillows For Your Most Comfortable Sleep Ever

Jack Byram
Tossing & Turning? Try These Pillows For Your Most Comfortable Sleep Ever
Functional Food

8 Healthy Foods That Are Gentle & Easy For Digestion, From RDs

Merrell Readman
8 Healthy Foods That Are Gentle & Easy For Digestion, From RDs
Integrative Health

13 Products For Insomnia That Have Actual Science Backing Them Up

Emma Loewe
13 Products For Insomnia That Have Actual Science Backing Them Up
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Beauty

Found: The 7 Best Growth Serums For Your Fullest Lashes Yet

Hannah Frye
Found: The 7 Best Growth Serums For Your Fullest Lashes Yet
Travel

Why You Need To Visit This Lush, Green Pacific Northwest City

Alexandra Engler
Why You Need To Visit This Lush, Green Pacific Northwest City
Spirituality

7 Ways To Reset Your Energy & Cleanse Your Aura When You Feel Blocked

Sarah Regan
7 Ways To Reset Your Energy & Cleanse Your Aura When You Feel Blocked
Recipes

Thanks To This Underrated Hack, My Iced Coffees Have Truly Never Been Creamier

Jamie Schneider
Thanks To This Underrated Hack, My Iced Coffees Have Truly Never Been Creamier
Love

The 9 Best Dating Apps For Single Moms, According To Experts & Other Moms

Kesiena Boom, M.S.
The 9 Best Dating Apps For Single Moms, According To Experts & Other Moms
Spirituality

The Autumn Equinox Opens A Powerful Portal: 7 Rituals To Tap Into It

Barbara Biziou
The Autumn Equinox Opens A Powerful Portal: 7 Rituals To Tap Into It
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-to-eat-right-for-your-body-type

Your article and new folder have been saved!