It sounds obvious, but herbs will dry faster in an arid climate than in a cold, moist one. Simple things like this can trip us up if we’ve heard information from a source living in another region, so it’s something to be cognizant of as you plan your approach. For example, if you heard someone based in a different place say, "Let this herb dry for three days," well, you really can't be certain this is how long it will take in your environment.

Not only is the drying process climate-specific, but the time of day and even the time of year can also affect moisture levels. Herbs tend to have more moisture in the morning than evening and in the spring than in late fall.