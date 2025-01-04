Fresher means more flavor! Drying your own herbs allows you to get a better sense of their shelf life, as you'll notice changes in scent and appearance. "You'll be able to see what a good-quality dried herb looks like when you first dry them," Walker says, "so you can watch the changes." She adds most should keep for about a year, and the idea is to "harvest and dry as the seasons come along and preserve it for that year until it's in season again."