Let's chat a bit about the traditional towel twist, shall we? You might want to think twice before wrapping your wet hair up in a terry cloth towel: Those traditional fabrics typically have raised fibers that can actually rough up the hair cuticle and cause frizz. Take it from texture specialist and artistic director at Matrix, Michelle O'Connor: "Traditional towels take too much moisture out of the hair," she says. And if there's one thing curls need to look soft and frizz-free, it's moisture.