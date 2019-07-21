We always hear messages about the importance of periodically detoxing our bodies, but when was the last time someone urged you to detox your thoughts and mind? Probably never. It's my goal to change that. As a holistic psychologist, I've seen how our mental well-being is completely connected to our physical well-being, and how mentally cleaning house can be incredibly rejuvenating and beneficial for overall health.

After periods of stress, grief, self-doubt, or just getting lost in the grind of daily life, our minds will often benefit from a "detox" of sorts to create a mindset shift, clear space, and help us feel reinvigorated to take on life. Fortunately, we actually have tremendous power over our own mind, provided we attend to it with care and intention.

Here are five simple steps to do your own "mental detox," which I've found to be effective for both myself and my patients: