Holidays are challenging for all of us; they’re even more challenging for those who suffer trauma. If we recognize our responses as our best attempt to protect us, are reassured that we have what we need inside of us to make good decisions, release what doesn’t belong to us, and rise above the actions of others, our trauma doesn’t dominate our lives or dictate our decision making. Following the four Rs allows us to have the holidays we want—ones that are filled with more joy, laughter, love, and gratitude.