This Doctor Doesn't Want You To Rely On Him (And He Has A Great Reason Why)

I try to be a pretty good doctor, but I’m better when I'm part of a larger team. What’s special about our team is that most of us are dual-trained, including me: I’m board-certified in both internal and integrative medicine. So, if you come to me with a challenging case of irritable bowel syndrome, thyroid condition, or diabetes and think I practice only conventional medicine, you might think, Dr. Graham is just going to send me off with a script for a pill. But if you know integrative medicine is "the name of my game," then you’ll know I prescribe a holistic prescription to health for all my patients. If you work with our team of experts, you can rest assured that your care embodies the best of both worlds: conventional and complementary medicine. We practice collaborative, evidence-based health care.

One of my patients, Carly, learned firsthand to love the intersection between teamwork, allopathic, and holistic medicine. She came to us four months out from surgery after tearing her ACL, MCL, and meniscus playing soccer. She saw a doctor, physical therapists, massage therapists, and chiropractors and practiced yoga three times per week. "When I rehabbed a torn ACL in high school, I only ever saw a physical therapist," Carly recalled, "but Dr. Rob prescribed an anti-inflammatory diet even before surgery, which he explained would help my whole body cope with the trauma post-op. And I actually think it made a huge difference, compared to the swelling after my first operation! Julie worked with me on the mental side of recovery, too, and her emphasis on positive psychology changed my perspective when I felt like I’d lost a lot."