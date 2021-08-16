Listen, I find beauty to be a joyful endeavor. I love trying new products, researching ingredients, recommending items to people, talking about trends and philosophies, and doing my rituals daily. But many parts of beauty aren’t always so blithe: particularly, the journey of finding self-love, acceptance, and feeling good about yourself. Those are decidedly not joyful at times.

That’s why in this episode of Clean Beauty School, I tapped mindbodygreen’s resident joy strategist Erica Lasan to help me (and you, dear mbg beauty community) make beauty a more exuberant experience.

“What actually makes you most beautiful is embracing what feels good. I find that the more work you have to put into trying to be something, it sucks the joy out of what it is that you're doing,” says Lasan, founder of JOYrney To Purpose.

Here, how a joy strategist feels most beautiful—no products needed.