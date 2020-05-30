How To Find Your Sun Sign In Vedic Astrology
Do you swear by your birth chart and wholeheartedly identify as your sign? Or do you ever read a horoscope and just think hmm, this just doesn't sound like me? Either way, you might be surprised to find out there's another field of astrology—Vedic, or Hindu, astrology—that exists on a separate timeline. And in the Vedic tradition, your sun sign might actually fall somewhere different from where it does in the Western astrology we all know and love.
Why the dates are different in Vedic astrology.
In Western astrology, charts are determined by the fixed positions of the sun, moon, and planets from when the system was first created around 200 CE. Ever since, these dates have gone unchanged. As founder of Moondance Vedic Astrology and author of Vedic Astrology for Beginners, Pamela McDonough explains, "Traditionally, the Vedic chart is calculated using the sidereal system and the soli lunar calendar."
In the sidereal system, observable stars and constellations are the frame of reference, McDonough says. And these are not fixed, but rather shift by one degree roughly every 72 years. As such, the dates for sun signs have changed over the years.
Here's where each sign falls now, plus a quick intro into what each one represents. For a deeper understanding, check out the AstroTwins' Astrology Fundamentals class on mbg.
Aries: Mesha, April 13 to May 14
The Sun in Aries, or Mesha, makes a passionate and commanding leader. They're strong-willed, honorable, and aren't afraid of challenges. Their fiery nature can make them a bit aggressive and blunt at times.
Taurus: Vrishaba, May 15 to June 14
The Sun in Taurus, or Vrishaba, offers a wise and humble demeanor. People with this sun sign are knowledgeable and may gravitate toward the arts. They can be quite sensual, and often enjoy the luxuries of the high life.
Gemini: Mithuna, June 15 to July 14
Gemini, or Mithuna, an air sign known for its dual nature, is quick-witted and communicative. People with this sun sign love to debate, as they have calculative and persuasive communication styles.
Cancer: Karkata, July 15 to August 14
Known for their emotions, those with their Sun in Cancer, or Karkata, are emotive, expressive, and artistic. They tend to be sensitive to others and have a caring quality about them, often putting others before themselves.
Leo: Simha, August 15 to September 15
Leo, or Simha, is a fire sign, and having this Sun placement makes for someone with an air of regality. They're brave and can be dominating, sometimes susceptible to a bigger ego.
Virgo: Kanya, September 16 to October 15
An Earth sign, Virgos, or Kinyas, are intelligent and strong communicators. They also enjoy a good debate. The sun in this sign lends itself to politeness, good manners, and logic.
Libra: Tula, October 16 to November 14
The Sun in Libra, or Tula, speaks to creative who have a need for balance. This air sign wants to bring harmony and beauty into their lives and the lives of everyone they meet. They value relationships very deeply (potentially too much).
Scorpio: Vrishchika, November 15 to December 14
Another water sign, Scorpios, or Vrishchikas, are masters of emotions and depth. They are intensely feeling people, and have a strong intuition which keys them into the emotions of others. This makes them compassionate.
Sagittarius: Dhanus, December 15 to January 13
The Sun in Sagittarius, or Dhanus, is noble and strives for peace and justice. Someone with this sun sign likely has a thirst for knowledge, and values trust and honesty. The need to feel free in all that they do.
Capricorn: Makara, January 14 to February 11
The Sun in Capricorn, or Makara, can create a serious demeanor. This sign is both hardworking and contemplative and may put themselves under a lot of pressure, and they tend to take themselves and their work seriously.
Aquarius: Kumbha, February 12 to March 12
Another air sign, the Sun in Aquarius, or Kumbha, makes a good leader as their ideas are often novel, though they're also not afraid to share their somewhat revolutionary ideas. Their emotions, on the other hand, may be held in.
Pisces: Meena, March 13 to April 12
The Sun in Pisces, or Meena, makes for an easygoing, helpful, and friendly person. They have a happy demeanor and strong intuition. A water sign, they can be moody and easily affected by others.
This isn't to say that you need to change the sign you identify with overnight, but it's information that all the Astro-acquainted should know after mastering the basics of Western astrology.