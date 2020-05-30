Do you swear by your birth chart and wholeheartedly identify as your sign? Or do you ever read a horoscope and just think, Hmm, this just doesn't sound like me? Either way, you might be surprised to find out there's another field of astrology—Vedic, or Hindu, astrology—that exists on a separate timeline. And in the Vedic tradition, your sun sign might actually fall somewhere different from where it does in the Western astrology we all know and love.