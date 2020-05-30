In Western astrology, charts are determined by the fixed positions of the sun, moon, and planets from when the system was first created around 200 CE. Ever since, these dates have gone unchanged. As founder of Moondance Vedic Astrology and author of Vedic Astrology for Beginners, Pamela McDonough explains, "Traditionally, the Vedic chart is calculated using the sidereal system and the soli lunar calendar."

In the sidereal system, observable stars and constellations are the frame of reference, McDonough says. And these are not fixed, but rather shift by one degree roughly every 72 years. As such, the dates for sun signs have changed over the years.

Here's where each sign falls now, plus a quick intro into what each one represents. For a deeper understanding, check out the AstroTwins' Astrology Fundamentals class on mbg.