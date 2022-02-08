How To Break Codependent Habits With A 5-Minute Energy Cleanse

When you are helping or supporting another person, you both feel the benefits. For example, you might help your teenager apply for college—they are responsible for getting good grades and writing their essays while you look into financial aid. Each of you are doing your part and each of you will experience the benefits of doing so.

Codependency is different; It can feel like one person is doing most of the work, while the other person is doing less or staying stuck and somehow getting more. Another way you know if you are in a codependent relationship is if your life revolves around someone else.

In other words, their wants, needs, desires come first all the time no matter what. A "CLEANSE" will help you get clear on what is really happening and illuminate how you can heal and begin to create healthy boundaries.