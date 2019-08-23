Move Over, Gut Health: This Might Be The Next Big Topic In The Health Conversation

You already know that quality sleep, regular exercise, and a balanced diet can help us stay healthy at any age. But thanks to new scientific research, we’re drilling down even further and looking at what exactly our cells need to function properly (and keep functioning properly). Here’s where NAD comes in.

NAD (short for nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) is a coenzyme that’s found in all living cells, but our levels lower as we age. It’s required for hundreds of biological processes that are vital for healthy cellular metabolism: NAD helps our cells convert fuel into energy that powers our muscles, circulates blood, and initiates repair process for maintaining healthy DNA. NAD is so important for our cells that scientists now believe that declining levels of this molecule play a major role in the aging process.

So, along with getting adequate rest, exercise, and nutrition, maintaining healthy NAD levels might just be the next piece to the healthspan puzzle—the time you spend in good health. And with the latest data from the CDC showing that the average life expectancy in the U.S. is actually declining, it’s no wonder the scientific community has started to pay a ton of attention to a unique form of vitamin B3 called NR (commercially available as Niagen®)—or nicotinamide riboside—for its profound effects in boosting NAD levels.