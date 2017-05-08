How To Become A Meditation Teacher (And Why It May Be Simpler Than You Think)

When someone mentions the words "meditation" and "teacher" in the same sentence, an image of a long-bearded sage sitting cross-legged in the mountains of Rajasthan might spring to mind. While there are probably a few teachers out there who fit this rather stereotypical bill, these days, the path to becoming a meditation teacher is likely much closer than you might think and possibly even being tread by your co-worker, neighbor, favorite barista, or your taxi driver. Wondering how you can begin your journey down the path to teaching others how to develop their practice?

Here are six steps to making that happen: