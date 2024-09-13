I Was A Monk For 12 Hours — Here's How I Found The Right Spiritual Path

His voice had enormous confidence and regret. I looked into his eyes, and they were drowned in sorrow. He said, “I have been an ascetic for fifty years and I cheated myself. I have not achieved anything spiritually; now I am a beggar roaming the streets from one temple to another. Even if I wanted to, I could not go back home now. Everyone at home has forgotten me. And suppose I did go back, for all these years of asceticism, I have nothing to show for it.”