Advertisement
Resentment In Parenting Is Common—How To Avoid It According To A Therapist
As a modern love therapist, a woman, and a mother, I have witnessed and have experienced how resentment harms relationships. It is the indicator that you’ve gone past your authentic limit. The ratio between what you’ve given and what you’ve received is out of balance. Unspoken anger is building up.
Resentment in parenting
Resentment often gets crystalized in parenting. Because children have so many needs (rightfully so), parents' needs get subconsciously subjugated. Whether or not we want to admit it, we are angry about this. Anger is a healthy reaction to injustice, and when we perceive that we are getting the shorter end of the stick or that our partners may have more personal freedom than we do, we want to blame them as the cause for our suffering.
It can feel safer to project our anger about unmet needs towards our partners because we cannot expect our children to hold it for us. The nearby adult seems like a more viable dumping ground.
Because resentment often gets expressed when we cannot stand holding it in any longer, it can be abrasive. Resentment in parenting often begins with “look at all I’ve done for us/you/our children…” With such statements, we are begging for recognition—we want our self-sacrifice to be recognized.
Sometimes, we pour into others with the hope that if we give enough, they will see how depleted we are and will give back to us. And yet, what many of us come to find is this strategy often leaves us feeling emptied out and mad about it.
By the time we are resentful, we’ve blown past internal stop signs that, if listened to, might have prevented less harm to ourselves and our partnerships.
Here are seven invitations for you to build a different relationship with your resentment and, therefore, improve your relationship.
Identify when resentment is arising
In order to respect our limits, we have to first own that we have them. This can be a hard thing to do, especially if you’re a highly capable person (you’ve gotten used to giving simply because you can) or you’ve been rewarded for self-denial and your ability to go “above and beyond.”
Get curious about how “no” feels in your body.
- What happens on the inside when you begin to approach something that feels like it is too much?
- What are the sensations that you notice?
- When are those sensations present–with whom, for how long, what scenarios?
Begin to tune into what your body is telling you about your unique limit.
Believe that when something feels like too much, it is too much
Identifying when to push past a limit and when to respect it can be tricky in parenting. There are times when I am tired but still need to cook dinner for my family. In these moments, I can feel the pressure of having to go beyond what I want to do to do what I have to do.
However, there are also times when you might be overfunctioning, doing more than your share in your relationship—planning all the dates, cleaning up the table, having the hard conversations with your child—and you are doing so automatically and without pause.
Sometimes we do what feels familiar, not what is best for us and those around us.
- Think about you must do (the essentials to being the parent you want to be) and differentiate those items from the “should do” (nonessential things you’ve gotten accustomed to delivering). Where can you cut down on the nonessential tings?
- What would it be like to pass these responsibilities onto another household member?
- How is your overdoing it enabling other people in your home to under-do it?
Practice the Speaker-Listener Technique when having difficult conversations about resentment
This is a therapeutic technique used to help couples discuss difficult topics without escalating to heated conflict.
Each person takes turns speaking while his/her/their partner listens and paraphrases what the speaker said. While sharing, use “I” statements, name your biggest pain points (avoiding the laundry list of all the things you wish were different), and do not refute the other’s position or problem solve.
The goal of this exchange isn’t to come to a solution, but rather to make sure each person leaves feeling heard and understood. Remember, you do not have to agree with your partner’s experience, but you do need to acknowledge that it is their truth and you are willing to witness it and take it in.
Identify the need underneath the complaint
When we feel resentment, our instinct is to harden or armor up. In these moments, we don’t want to be vulnerable, but rather fight to be heard and acknowledged. When we express complaints to or blame of our partners, this tactic doesn’t often invite empathy, but might further the distance between you two.
Letting go of resentment requires owning that you are needy.
It means refraining from criticizing another to step into the deep well of your own unmet needs and pain. This takes courage, but also often brings you closer to what you truly want: a partner who sees all you do and understands your request for help.
Reframe your complaints as specific needs.
For example, instead of saying “you never wash the dishes,” state your feeling and your desire as “I am feeling really depleted lately, I feel like I can’t keep going, and I am in need of a break. I’d appreciate it if you wash the dishes for half the week. Can you help me out with this?”
Invitations are more appealing than demands.
Don’t blame one another, blame outside forces together
Instead of getting angry at each other, consider what other systems and institutions are bearing down on you that are assisting in the creation of the difficult circumstances in your household.
For example, if you want your partner to do more household labor but they express they are exhausted from working outside the home, can you both get mad at the lack of family-friendly policies in the US that require parents to make difficult decisions with their time and energy?
If you are a woman and finding it hard to advocate for your needs, can you and your partner examine how you’ve been taught to deny your needs to be pleasing to others, and that’s making it difficult for you to thrive in the present?
Sometimes the blame needs to exist, but it just shouldn’t be directed at one another.
Identify supports outside the family to help carry its weight
Too many expectations to get our needs met are placed on our partners. With the rise of individualism and secularism, many needs that used to be placed on a community or a deity now get projected onto a partner.
We expect our partners to be able to solve our problems, when really they are too heavy for one person to carry.
Consider what needs must be met by your partner, and where you can rely/outsource on others to act as a pressure release valve for your family. What would it be like for you and your partner to let trusted others into the ways you are struggling together, and rely on them to truly support you in the demanding work of childrearing?
The takeaway
Resentment is a messenger letting you know you’ve done too much giving and that you want to receive more. Listening to the signals in your body and communicating about them with vulnerable “I feel” and “I need statements,” are ways you can invite your partner in to be your supporter rather than your rival.
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
What Is Meditation?
Box Breathing
What Breathwork Can Address
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
What to Eat Before a Workout
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love Languages
Advertisement
This Underconsumed Nutrient Helps Fight Gum Inflammation, Study Shows
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
This Underconsumed Nutrient Helps Fight Gum Inflammation, Study Shows
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
This Underconsumed Nutrient Helps Fight Gum Inflammation, Study Shows
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
This Underconsumed Nutrient Helps Fight Gum Inflammation, Study Shows
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN