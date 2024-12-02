Resentment In Parenting Is Common—How To Avoid It According To A Therapist

Resentment often gets crystalized in parenting. Because children have so many needs (rightfully so), parents' needs get subconsciously subjugated. Whether or not we want to admit it, we are angry about this. Anger is a healthy reaction to injustice, and when we perceive that we are getting the shorter end of the stick or that our partners may have more personal freedom than we do, we want to blame them as the cause for our suffering.