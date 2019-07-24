5 Expert-Approved Tips So You Can Actually Relax On Vacation

Imagine this: Putting on the out-of-office email and putting your phone away, save for making the occasional dinner reservation. Waking up fully rested and with the sun, not because you have to make a meeting but because you want to fit in morning yoga. Looking in the mirror to see that those dark circles have faded and previously drained skin just looks refreshed and golden. Doesn't that just sound like a dream vacation?

Unfortunately, often despite our best efforts, the opposite outcome can be true: Have you ever come back from a vacation feeling more exhausted and stressed than when you left? Or do you feel the stressors of "real life" pop up, even if you're miles away?

"In a world where technology has created expectations of 'instant response time' and '24/7 availability,' the concept of downtime has taken on negative connotations for too many people today," says Suzanne Degges-White, Ph.D., LPC-NC. "But our bodies don't keep up with this oddly misaligned perspective—our bodies totally need some time off, or else the health and mental repercussions can be detrimental to our ability to manage any of our various roles successfully."

Well, there are ways to maximize recovery—mind and body—so you come back feeling more fulfilled and ready to go. Just consider these to be general guidelines rather than a planning guide: "Remember, everyone's idea of the ideal vacation may vary, and that's great! For some, the best kind of vacation is one in which getting out of bed is the most strenuous thing they'll do each day. Others seek activities to challenge their physical stamina. The most important thing to remember is that even a less than ideal vacation will still give you stories to recount on your return—don't stress about the 'perfect vacation'; just make sure you take one," says Degges-White.