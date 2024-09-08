The key is to use the magnet while your nails are still wet so the particles can rise to the surface of the polish. Boyce suggests waving the magnet over your tips after each coat (no need to go finger by finger) or as the last step before your top coat. "If it's highly pigmented, you could just do it on the last coat. But if it's something more sheer, then you might want to do it on multiple coats to give it a better effect, depending on the brand and the color," she explains.