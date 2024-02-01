We have ingrained beliefs about how a child should be based on how we grew up. The social context of our lives shapes who we are, and therefore how we parent. Let’s say your parent was an immigrant who had to assimilate to stay safe and accepted; they might encourage you to hide parts of yourself to try to protect you, and you might pass this down to your own children. While this may have valid roots, it may/may not be necessary in the present—sometimes what has good intention, has harmful impact.