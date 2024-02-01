Advertisement
A Therapist On Accepting Your Kids — Yes, Even When They're Being Difficult
My 2.5 year old is in her feral cat era. She will scratch you if you take her last piece of mango, pummel you if you borrow her ball without asking, and tell you she isn’t your friend anymore if you don’t give her exactly what she wants when she wants it. Man alive, do I love this kid! But at the same time: Wow, are there aspects of her ways of being that are hard for me to accept.
In practicing therapy with parents for nearly a decade, I have noticed that I am not alone in this admission. What makes it hard for us to accept things we don’t like about people we love? Here are 4 common reasons and reframes that can support us in accepting our kids, to foster more genuine closeness in relationships with them:
When we don’t like something, we tend to want to squash it
One way we cope with things we don’t like is by judging and rejecting them. Psychotherapist and artist, Benjamin Seaman, defines judgment as “our mind's attempt to put something we find threatening into a box we can easily recognize so we can avoid it.”
When my child does something or says something that touches a hurt, afraid or unhealed part of me, my reaction is to try to control the situation.
In these cases, my inclination is to teach her a noble lesson, get her on the “right” track (a.k.a. my track), so that I don’t have to feel my own fear or pain.
Instead try this:
Try going against your action tendency, by doing the opposite.
So, for example if you usually react to something you don’t like by ignoring it, instead, pay closer attention to it by asking more questions. Children are very interested in fairness and justice; if they feel we are curious about their experience, they are more likely to open up to us about it.
If you usually respond to something you don’t like by criticizing it, instead show that you are compassionate to that part by validating it. “Of course you want to vape when your friends are vaping, you want to feel like you belong” or “I totally get why you don’t want to do your homework, I’d rather watch TV tonight than work, too.”
This doesn’t mean bending your boundary, but it does mean signaling to your child that you understand their humanness and that it’s permissible to be human with you.
We confuse acceptance with liking
Many of us believe that in order to accept something or someone, we have to like it. We can accept our children without liking them all the time, as acceptance does not mean wanting or even loving someone. It means seeing that person clearly, for who they are, and not attempting to change who you see.
Acceptance is about paying attention and acknowledging what we are experiencing by noticing what happens for us when we allow ourselves to simply be with people as they are. Oftentimes when we don’t like someone, we focus on them (for example, their negative qualities, what they’re doing wrong) instead of what’s happening for us.
Instead try this:
If you notice you don’t like something about how your kid behaves or shows up in certain contexts, get to know what is happening for you:
- What sensations arise in your body when you’re in the presence of your child’s behavior?
- Do you notice the type of sensation, the magnitude of it, or the temperature?
- Do any of these body-based experiences remind you of anything you’ve experienced in the past?
- How someone may have acted toward you when you did or if you would have behaved this way?
- What can you learn about how your history might be showing up in the present moment and impacting your relationship with your child?
We believe our children are extensions of ourselves
Many times, the parts of ourselves that we don’t like, we don’t like in others. The parts that weren’t accepted about us, we may not accept in others. This is a savvy coping skill we developed called “projecting.”
As humans, we are hard-wired to protect ourselves from pain—physically, mentally, and emotionally. One way we often attempt to do that is by projecting our feelings, or deflecting negative emotions that we aren't ready or willing to address (whether insecurity, anger, sadness, frustration, or something else entirely) onto someone else, so we effectively exempt ourselves from feeling them and from any blame or embarrassment that we may associate with them.
Sometimes we use our children to achieve goals we never could, as an unconscious way to make our own parents happy. If our caregivers valued niceness in us, we might judge our child’s behaviors as “rude,” and then teach them a lesson in order to protect them from others judging them this way.
Many of the ways that we think we are doing better than our parents did, we are actually doing the opposite because our interventions are led by the wounded parts of us (that still might hold fear, judgment, anger, etc), not the compassionate and wise parts of ourselves.
Instead try this:
When you have a negative reaction to your child, ask yourself what parts of your experience are about you and what parts are about them? What might you be afraid of? What might you still be hurt by?
For example, if your child says he hates you, you might lash out and punish him. Instead, examine what it feels like to be rejected by him. What does this rejection remind you of? Look at what you’re afraid his hate might mean for him or for your relationship?
Our own social contexts or histories might be in the driver’s seat
We have ingrained beliefs about how a child should be based on how we grew up. The social context of our lives shapes who we are, and therefore how we parent. Let’s say your parent was an immigrant who had to assimilate to stay safe and accepted; they might encourage you to hide parts of yourself to try to protect you, and you might pass this down to your own children. While this may have valid roots, it may/may not be necessary in the present—sometimes what has good intention, has harmful impact.
Instead try this:
Get curious about your legacy burdens–beliefs, emotions, experiences that have been passed down to you through the ancestral line–and how they originated. What beliefs were you fed? What ways did your people have to protect themselves? Are these protection strategies just as true for your child as they were for you? What beliefs or strategies might feel more true for you now?
Anais Nin’s reminder that “we don’t see things as they are, we see things as we are,” has been helpful for me in my acceptance journey. When I go deeper into my own life story, and honor the parts of myself that I don’t accept/weren’t accepted, I am a safer and more present parent to my children.
Who can you share your experiences with, as you courageously attempt to learn more about yourself and hold fast to the vision of the accepting parent you aspire to be as you do?
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel