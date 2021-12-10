How This Brand’s European-Style Infant Formula Earned Them a 7,000 Person Waitlist

If you’ve walked by the Apple store during the week of a new iPhone release, you’ve surely witnessed the line that wraps around the block with eager shoppers waiting to snag their upgrade. This is the kind of product hype we’re used to. But what no one could have expected was the mega-waitlist that accumulated for an infant formula brand that launched in the US earlier this year.

Bobbie hit the market in January of 2021, and by March, there were over 7,000 people on a waitlist for the subscription-based formula brand. In less than 10 months, it was being used by babies in all 50 states, gaining the support of big names like Lauren Dern, Gwyneth Paltrow and Tan France. So what is it about Bobbie that attracted so much attention? For starters, the sleek, millennial-esque brand is the first European-style infant formula to become available in the United States. But it’s so much more than that.