In early March 2020, just a handful of months after the worst fire season in decades ravaged the Amazon and Australia's forests, a highly contagious novel virus started attacking the lungs and hearts of humans across the globe. The parallels were hard to miss.

The past months of living through this pandemic have given us a pause, a time to reflect on our present moment, a time to imagine a different future. There can be no going back to the "old normal" of a life-blind and predatory economic system that has pushed the Earth's life support systems to the brink.

From my living room, on constant Zoom calls with activists and thinkers from around the globe, I have been going deep in exploring the meaning and implications of this time. We are in a liminal space. Though the future may be hazy, there are glimpses of it on the horizon.

This pandemic may be the most significant opportunity in our lifetime for advancing societal shifts toward a more just and harmonious human presence on Earth—that is, if we seize this moment. Central to this moment is working as allies and visionaries alongside Indigenous peoples to protect the Amazon rain forest for our planet's health and our common future.