Campaigner for Rainforests & Indigenous Rights

Atossa Soltani has been a global campaigner for tropical rainforests and indigenous rights, now going on three decades. She is founder and board president of Amazon Watch and served as the organization’s first executive director for eighteen years. Currently, Atossa is the director of global strategy for Amazon Sacred Headwaters Initiative, working to protect 86 million acres in the most biologically diverse ecosystem on Earth. She is the Hillary Institute 2013 Global Laureate for Climate Leadership and is a producer of The Flow, a feature-length documentary currently in production about learning from nature’s genius.