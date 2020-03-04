What To Look For In The Beginning Of A Relationship To Know If It’ll Last

The beginning of a relationship is often full of passion and excitement, but sometimes those emotions are overshadowed by more rational thoughts. It's not uncommon to worry about how compatible you might be with your new partner, or wonder how long the relationship will last. New research, though, can help answer those questions.

A study published in the journal Developmental Psychology found a way to determine how likely a relationship is to last, based on individual levels of happiness from the start.

Psychologist and author of the study Christine Finn, Ph.D., evaluated more than 2,000 couples over the course of seven years. Based on her conversations with them, Finn was able to predict which couples would make up the 16% who broke up.

"Right at the outset of a relationship, one can find... certain prediction variables," she said, "that provide information on whether or not the relationship will be long-lasting."