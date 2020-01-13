Creating A (Mostly) Sustainable Home With Three Kids

My life will never be about striving for perfection because it doesn’t exist, simple as that. Instead, I focus my energy on living a life that intuitively feels good, one that elevates my mood and expands my existence. I embrace the shadow, the light, and all the grey in between because that’s where the magic of living is found.

The balance of trying to be a mostly mindful mama and running three businesses out of our home is a challenge to navigate in itself, but I’m determined to create an intentional and safe space where we can all feel nurtured and supported.

Sustainability is a huge focus. In my role as a mama, the best way I can help sustain and nurture Mother Earth is through teaching my children how to be more loving and compassionate toward our planet.

What better place to start than in our own home? Here, my kiddos can see firsthand all the different ways we can be more eco-friendly, leave a lasting impact, and nourish our own health in the process.