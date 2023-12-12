Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Beauty

Tune In: Discussing Skin Longevity, DNA Tests For Skin Care, & More

Alexandra Engler
Author:
Alexandra Engler
December 12, 2023
Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty Director
By Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty Director
Alexandra Engler is the beauty director at mindbodygreen and host of the beauty podcast Clean Beauty School. Previously, she's held beauty roles at Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, SELF, and Cosmopolitan; her byline has appeared in Esquire, Sports Illustrated, and Allure.com.
Image by http://www.deborahtannen.com/
December 12, 2023

On today’s episode of Clean Beauty School, we discuss one of our beauty-focused features in our annual 2024 Well-Being Forecast. At the end of every year, we publish this tentpole series—predicting what’s to come in the year(s) ahead in the health, wellness, beauty, and lifestyle spaces. 

We spend a lot of time talking about them, planning the stories, researching and reporting our topics, and of course, actually writing them. It’s a months-long endeavor, but it’s very much a labor of love. These are stories we feel deeply connected to and passionate about.

This year, we published two beauty stories—both of which had to do with aging and were thoroughly intertwined. For our last two episodes of the year (and then I’m taking the last week of the year off) we’re covering these two features. 

And for today’s installment? We’re discussing how longevity culture is infiltrating the beauty space, what it means for the future of skin care, and most importantly, what it means for you

In the episode I’m joined by mindbodygreen beauty editor Jamie Schneider to talk about the feature, and even tidbits that didn’t make it into the article, such as DNA tests and “true age” readers.

Here are some of our key takeaways from the episode:

  • DNA testing—and the lifestyle changes it often inspires—usually is net good for the skin. But in the future, skin care and aesthetic practitioners may incorporate DNA testing into treatment protocols.
  • We’ve moved past “anti-aging” as a categorical bracket in skin care. “People are moving away from categories when it comes to aging,” notes Schneider. “In the past, once you hit a certain age, you fell into the ‘anti-aging’ bracket. The lines have blurred where these categories don’t really exist anymore, and it’s more about focusing on skin health for the long term.”
  • There are a number of brands that utilize the power of longevity science in their formulas, including the drugstore brand No. 7, which just released a collection called Future Renew that uses a “super peptide” complex (tetra-peptides, pal-GPKG and pal-LSVD) which mimic naturally occurring peptides in the skin to boost the natural self-repair. The peptide behind skin longevity brand OneSkin is called OS-01 and it boosts DNA damage repair in senescent cells, preventing them from secreting pro-aging factors. 

It won’t take you long to listen to the episode, but I think you’ll come away with insights on how to approach skin care through the lens of longevity.

Tune in here:

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

My Skin Has Never Looked Plumper Since Adding This To My Routine
Beauty

My Skin Has Never Looked Plumper Since Adding This To My Routine

Jamie Schneider

A Supermodel's Secret To Keeping Body Skin Firm + Glowing
Beauty

A Supermodel's Secret To Keeping Body Skin Firm + Glowing

Hannah Frye

We Found Them! The Best Hair Growth Products To Serve Your Length Goals
Beauty

We Found Them! The Best Hair Growth Products To Serve Your Length Goals

Jamie Schneider

These 3 Nutrients Promote Skin Resilience, According To An M.D.
Beauty

These 3 Nutrients Promote Skin Resilience, According To An M.D.

Hannah Frye

Do You Have Bunny Lines? This Will Get Rid Of Them Before They Turn Permanent
Beauty

Do You Have Bunny Lines? This Will Get Rid Of Them Before They Turn Permanent

Jamie Schneider

I Got My Sleep Score In The 90s After Trying This New Hack
Home

I Got My Sleep Score In The 90s After Trying This New Hack

Carleigh Ferrante

This Moisturizer Lifted My Fine Lines & Evened Out My Skin Tone In Just 2 Weeks
Beauty

This Moisturizer Lifted My Fine Lines & Evened Out My Skin Tone In Just 2 Weeks

Hannah Frye

3 Plants You Shouldn't Ignore For Firm, Radiant Skin, From An Herbalist
Beauty

3 Plants You Shouldn't Ignore For Firm, Radiant Skin, From An Herbalist

Hannah Frye

This Island Is The Next Hot Travel Destination — Book Before Everyone Else Does
Wellness Trends

This Island Is The Next Hot Travel Destination — Book Before Everyone Else Does

Alexandra Engler

My Skin Has Never Looked Plumper Since Adding This To My Routine
Beauty

My Skin Has Never Looked Plumper Since Adding This To My Routine

Jamie Schneider

A Supermodel's Secret To Keeping Body Skin Firm + Glowing
Beauty

A Supermodel's Secret To Keeping Body Skin Firm + Glowing

Hannah Frye

We Found Them! The Best Hair Growth Products To Serve Your Length Goals
Beauty

We Found Them! The Best Hair Growth Products To Serve Your Length Goals

Jamie Schneider

These 3 Nutrients Promote Skin Resilience, According To An M.D.
Beauty

These 3 Nutrients Promote Skin Resilience, According To An M.D.

Hannah Frye

Do You Have Bunny Lines? This Will Get Rid Of Them Before They Turn Permanent
Beauty

Do You Have Bunny Lines? This Will Get Rid Of Them Before They Turn Permanent

Jamie Schneider

I Got My Sleep Score In The 90s After Trying This New Hack
Home

I Got My Sleep Score In The 90s After Trying This New Hack

Carleigh Ferrante

This Moisturizer Lifted My Fine Lines & Evened Out My Skin Tone In Just 2 Weeks
Beauty

This Moisturizer Lifted My Fine Lines & Evened Out My Skin Tone In Just 2 Weeks

Hannah Frye

3 Plants You Shouldn't Ignore For Firm, Radiant Skin, From An Herbalist
Beauty

3 Plants You Shouldn't Ignore For Firm, Radiant Skin, From An Herbalist

Hannah Frye

This Island Is The Next Hot Travel Destination — Book Before Everyone Else Does
Wellness Trends

This Island Is The Next Hot Travel Destination — Book Before Everyone Else Does

Alexandra Engler

more Lifestyle
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

9 Benefits Of Using Aloe Vera For Skin Care & More25 Natural Ways To Maintain Youthful Glowing SkinVinegar and Baking Soda For Hair: DIY Clarifying ShampooDry Brushing: A Step-By-Step Guide + The 3 Best Skin Benefits13 All-Natural Moisturizers You Can Find In The KitchenHow To Make Your Hair Grow Faster: 8 Natural Hair Growth Tips
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.