Advertisement
Tune In: Discussing Skin Longevity, DNA Tests For Skin Care, & More
On today’s episode of Clean Beauty School, we discuss one of our beauty-focused features in our annual 2024 Well-Being Forecast. At the end of every year, we publish this tentpole series—predicting what’s to come in the year(s) ahead in the health, wellness, beauty, and lifestyle spaces.
We spend a lot of time talking about them, planning the stories, researching and reporting our topics, and of course, actually writing them. It’s a months-long endeavor, but it’s very much a labor of love. These are stories we feel deeply connected to and passionate about.
This year, we published two beauty stories—both of which had to do with aging and were thoroughly intertwined. For our last two episodes of the year (and then I’m taking the last week of the year off) we’re covering these two features.
And for today’s installment? We’re discussing how longevity culture is infiltrating the beauty space, what it means for the future of skin care, and most importantly, what it means for you.
In the episode I’m joined by mindbodygreen beauty editor Jamie Schneider to talk about the feature, and even tidbits that didn’t make it into the article, such as DNA tests and “true age” readers.
Here are some of our key takeaways from the episode:
- DNA testing—and the lifestyle changes it often inspires—usually is net good for the skin. But in the future, skin care and aesthetic practitioners may incorporate DNA testing into treatment protocols.
- We’ve moved past “anti-aging” as a categorical bracket in skin care. “People are moving away from categories when it comes to aging,” notes Schneider. “In the past, once you hit a certain age, you fell into the ‘anti-aging’ bracket. The lines have blurred where these categories don’t really exist anymore, and it’s more about focusing on skin health for the long term.”
- There are a number of brands that utilize the power of longevity science in their formulas, including the drugstore brand No. 7, which just released a collection called Future Renew that uses a “super peptide” complex (tetra-peptides, pal-GPKG and pal-LSVD) which mimic naturally occurring peptides in the skin to boost the natural self-repair. The peptide behind skin longevity brand OneSkin is called OS-01 and it boosts DNA damage repair in senescent cells, preventing them from secreting pro-aging factors.
It won’t take you long to listen to the episode, but I think you’ll come away with insights on how to approach skin care through the lens of longevity.
Tune in here:
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel