Anyone who regularly cooks dinner can tell you that it's not the cooking itself that's the issue; it's figuring out what to cook in the first place. The same goes for kids packing their own lunch. If your child doesn't know what they can (and should) include in their lunch box, you can almost bet the end result will be chips, sugar, and more sugar. While you certainly don't want to demonize any type of food, it's not what will provide them sustained energy throughout the day.