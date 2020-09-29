However, children thrive on schedules. They like routine and predictability. Depending on their age, it can be more difficult for them to understand why there is either no schedule that involves leaving the house anymore or why that schedule is constantly changing due to a hybrid in-person and virtual school model.

For older children, not being able to experience major milestones such as high school sports, graduations, school dances, and other cultural rites of passage can also be hard to overcome. Even if teens say they are fine and seem like they are acting normal at the time they miss out on these events, the grief of the loss could surface later.

In addition to age, the impact is also dependent on their personalities. Children who are more introverted and who are shy may be thriving spending more time at home and learning online. Children who have an extroverted personality, on the other hand, are likely missing the ability to socialize with their peers, work in teams, and feed off one another's energy.

The fact that a child is more introverted does not mean that being isolated at home in an environment that is comfortable is good for their development, either. Not having situations where they must socialize could make it more challenging for introverted children to learn or utilize the problem-solving, creativity, and navigating social relationship skills that they would have learned and practiced at school.