When you look at the research, you can see hints of adult narcissism in younger kids (think impulsivity, rule-breaking, or lack of empathy), but most psychologists and researchers avoid labeling young children as narcissists.

"I would never panic about an 8-year-old's narcissism because a lot of that changes developmentally," Campbell tells mbg. In fact, personalities will continue developing until a person is in their mid-20s, psychologist and narcissism expert Ramani Durvasula, Ph.D., adds.

It's also common for teens to act entitled and selfish toward parents and not necessarily a sign of a one-day narcissist. To get a better gauge of their personality, "Watch how they treat their peers," Durvasula says. "While they may not hit their marks with you, if they are practicing regulation and empathy with their peers, that's a good sign."