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A Childhood Experience May Lower Mental Health Risk By 11%, New Research Finds
A parent who listens, a teacher who offers encouragement, or friends who make school fun can leave a lasting impression.
But could these everyday moments also shape mental health years later?
A new study explored how positive childhood experiences relate to mental health in adulthood, examining whether supportive relationships and environments may matter alongside difficult or traumatic experiences.
About the study
Researchers followed 3,499 people from a birth cohort in England from birth to age 24.
They assessed 10 types of positive childhood experiences between ages 0 and 17, including supportive relationships with parents or teachers, feeling safe in the neighborhood, enjoying school, having close friends, and spending time with family and friends.
Researchers gave participants a positive childhood experiences score based on how many of these 10 experience types they had. Each type contributed one point, creating a score from zero to 10.
The score counted the range of positive experiences, not how often they happened or how meaningful each one was to the child.
At age 24, researchers assessed participants for depression, generalized anxiety disorder (persistent, excessive worry), and psychotic disorder.
More positive childhood experiences were linked to lower odds of mental health disorders
Each additional point on the positive childhood experiences score was associated with 11% lower odds of meeting the criteria for a psychiatric disorder at age 24.
The strongest association was with depression.
Higher scores were linked to 16% lower odds of moderate to severe depression by age 24.
Researchers also found 9% lower odds of generalized anxiety disorder. The results for psychotic disorders were inconclusive, partly because few participants developed the condition.
These associations remained even after researchers accounted for childhood trauma.
This suggests positive experiences may support mental health in their own right, although the study can't prove they directly prevent psychiatric disorders.
Why feeling connected may matter long term
Supportive relationships can help children develop a sense of safety, belonging, and self-worth. These foundations may help them navigate stress and relationships as they grow up.
Three experiences were among the least common in the study: strong peer support, feeling connected to the neighborhood, and enjoying school.
Helping children build friendships and find places where they feel included may therefore be worth prioritizing, both at home and beyond it.
How to nurture positive experiences
You don't need perfect parenting or elaborate activities to help children feel supported. Focus on connection in everyday life.
- Make room for honest conversations: Listen when your child talks about their day, take their concerns seriously, and follow through on promises. Consistency helps children feel safe and valued.
- Help them find their people: Encourage friendships and activities they enjoy, whether that's a sports team, an art class, or time with neighborhood friends. If school is difficult, ask what's going on and help them find support.
If you're reflecting on your own childhood, exploring reparenting may help you understand the support you needed and want to offer others.
The takeaway
A childhood doesn't have to be perfect to leave a positive mark.
From a trusted adult to a friendship that makes a tough day better, these experiences may help build a foundation for mental health that lasts well beyond the school years.