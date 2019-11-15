How My Mom & I (Still) Grow Healthier Together
Senior Branded Content Editor By Krista Soriano
November 15, 2019
Who's the first person to introduce you to a healthy way of living? For trainer and nutrition coach Minna Lee, that's her mom. And while those childhood lessons formed the basis of Minna's career in health and well-being, the work of growing healthier together is still always ongoing. Above, Minna and her mom share the most important thing they've learned through the years.