How This Naturopathic Doctor Overcame Burnout With Micronutrients

At mbg, we’re familiar with how burnout can have physical effects on our bodies. From symptoms like extreme exhaustion, to serious conditions like irregular heartbeat, burnout can be debilitating. It especially was for naturopathic doctor and New York Times bestselling author Kellyann Petrucci, M.S., N.D., who became so depleted that she fainted while on an airplane.

“The next thing I knew, I was in the back of the plane on the floor with a bunch of airline assistance putting ice around my neck, while I was going in and out of consciousness,” she tells me on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast.

It was in this scary moment that Petrucci decided she would take the time to alleviate and assess her burnout. She realized a multitude of ways she was depleting her energy—overworking herself with too many projects and surrounding herself with people who leaked her energy. But one especially interesting component she mentions is through diet—specifically a lack of micronutrients.

Here’s how adding micronutrients to her diet cleansed Petrucci's body and helped replenish her energy. Consider it the modern version of a detox, if you will.