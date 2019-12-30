As I arrived home late on October 23, I had no idea that it would never look the same again. I received a text that a fire had started near my family's ranch and was quickly moving in our direction. With no time to grab any personal belongings, I drove to my mother's house to wake her up, and we evacuated.

I watched in my car from a distance as Kincade Fire roared to life, taking my home with it. The Kincade Fire destroyed over 75,000 acres.

I am very thankful that my family and I are safe, and I know that not everyone in California can say the same. Further south, the legendary Santa Ana winds fueled two other massive flares, the Getty and Easy Fires, both in densely populated areas. In at least two of these cases, power lines along arid terrain were involved in igniting the fires, aided by a growing trend in California's weather: hurricane-force winds paired with low humidity and precipitation.

The loss of my home is both tragic and ironic. Fire, the 2017 Pocket and Tubbs fires specifically, was what inspired me to start an organization that accelerates the climate solutions. And now, I am motivated more than ever.