mbg Contributor

Julia Jackson, is the founder of Grounded, a non-profit organization that identifies and accelerates the most impactful solutions to ensure a livable planet. She is a studio art graduate of Scripps College in California and spent a decade working within the family’s international wine business, focused on marketing, brand creation, and international sales.

With a goal to address the global climate crisis, Julia launched Grounded in 2018, convening scientists, policymakers, world leaders, investors and front-line organizations at its inaugural summit to share transformative ideas and co-invest in innovative solutions. Now, guided by Julia’s leadership, Grounded is supporting and connecting the most substantive and data-driven solutions to help make a tangible difference in our planet’s trajectory within the 10 year IPCC timeline.

Her track record of working on transformative issues has earned awards including North Bay Business Journal’s 2019 Top Women in Business, Culinary Institute of America Commencement Speakers 2019, Cambria: Seeds of Empowerment, honors from the Global Green organization, and several wine industry accolades.