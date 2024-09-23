"A lot of people make the mistake of confusing the end of passionate love with the end of the relationship, and they say, 'Oh my God, I've fallen out of love with this person. I need to find someone else,'" says Lieberman. He refers to this experience as the "hedonic treadmill," when someone constantly chases that fiery, passionate love again and again. But when you continue chasing something that naturally fades with time, what is the result? Well, as Lieberman says, "That's not a recipe for happiness."