Spending More Time At Home? Consider How Your Lighting Is Supporting Your Well-Being

mbg Brand and Integrated Marketing By Chloe Schneider
October 14, 2020 — 9:00 AM

Whether we’re working from home or just spending more of our downtime holed up indoors, we’ve all spent a lot more time at home this year. As restrictions have eased across the country, we’ve rediscovered the art of at-home entertaining and traded bars and restaurants for takeout and game nights in the comfort of our own home. 

As we contemplate doing life from home, we’ve been looking into the role lighting plays in our well-being routine. Lighting is about so much more than just helping you see in the dark, it can support your circadian rhythm and create a mood that helps you mentally switch from work to play. 

C by GE has created smarter lighting systems to help support your at-home well-being routine, with automated settings, voice control, and motion sensor technology that seamlessly integrates into your home. Watch the video above to see how it all works, and get inspired for a richer life from home. 

