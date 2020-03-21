I wish this feeling weren’t so familiar; life feels dangerous and unpredictable right now. I've been here before, 12 years ago when I exited the life I’d planned for, thinking it was just a detour. My young son, Mason, was diagnosed with a brain tumor that was impossible to remove, which hemorrhaged when he was 13. When he was to finally wake up, he’d have to learn everything all over again. He's 22 now, undergoing yet another round of chemotherapy, and we don’t know what’s next.

My family has obviously lived outside the safe zone for a long time, and that's taught me some pressure-tested strategies to stay sane in unpredictable scenarios. Living with uncertainty, and finding the reality between denial and catastrophizing, requires practice and support. But it is possible.