Janine Urbaniak Reid is an author and writer living in Northern California. She has been published in the Washington Post, Chicago Tribune, San Francisco Chronicle, and is widely syndicated.

Hoping to bring humanity into the healthcare discussion by sharing her experience as a mother of a son with a brain tumor, she penned a piece for the Post which went viral. She has been interviewed on national news networks, and continues her work as a spokeswoman for healthcare justice. Reid writes about her imperfect life, what connects us, and addresses the question of what it means to love fiercely in a sometimes dangerous and always uncertain world.