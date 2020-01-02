Nonnegotiables For This Psychiatrist's Workplace? A Cozy Chair & Beyoncé

I no longer worship at the altar of productivity. One reason is that I witness firsthand in my practice the epidemic of burnout affecting so many of us. So I have majorly deemphasized productivity as the goal in my life. That being said, I like checking the boxes and accomplishing things. Over the years I have shifted toward creative pursuits. I don't think I used to value creativity (in fact, I thought it got in the way of productivity), but now I think the act of creation and tapping into our creative energy is the most important thing human beings can do.