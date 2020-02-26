"This study helps us to better understand the disease," said the study's senior author Aida Habtezion, M.D. "We hope it also leads to our being able to treat it with a naturally produced metabolite that's already present...in a healthy gut."

The anti-inflammatory substances produced by the bacteria ulcerative colitis patients were lacking are called secondary bile acids (SBA). The researchers now believe that supplementation with these substances could be used to treat these diseases. They also believe that, in the future, treatment could involve restoring the gut bacteria that are missing in the first place.

The viability of using SBAs for treatment is currently being tested in a trial at Stanford. If successful, it could become an alternative to the immunosuppressant drugs and surgeries, which are currently used in treatment for ulcerative colitis.

There's also potential the treatment could extend to people suffering from Crohn's, since previous research suggested their microbiomes also lack SBAs.

Supporting gut health can always start with food, and while patients with these serious diseases should seek medical help, making dietary changes may be a good option too. Foods like bone broth are recommended by some doctors, while for some people, cutting out foods may be the best option for healing their gut.