First introduced last year while testing loads of products for the mindbodygreen Beauty Refresh Awards, I was immediately sold on Glow Recipe’s Watermelon Glow Niacinimide Hue Drops. The bouncy serum is made with niacinamide to address dark spots, hyaluronic acid for supple hydration, Centella asiatica to soothe irritation, and watermelon extract for a splash of antioxidants. (In and of itself, that’s a formula to get excited about.) But with the addition of the pigments, it becomes a standout.