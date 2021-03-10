Empaths Can Have Trouble Vocalizing Hurt Feelings: 7 Tips To Make It Easier

Empaths are hyper-perceptive and can be very attuned to what the people around them want, need, and feel. That’s why it can be so devastating for a compassionate empath when a beloved friend, family member, client, or coworker says or does something very hurtful.

And while empaths can be great a helping those around them become more sensitive, they can sometimes struggle with confrontation. But acknowledging when someone else hurts you—first to yourself, then to the other person—can ultimately be a growth experience for both of you. Here are some helpful things to keep in mind as you do: