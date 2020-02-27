Ellie Kemper's Unbreakable Approach To Promoting A Balanced Lifestyle

Balance isn't always easy, but it's essential to live a healthy, sustainable life, Kemper said during a panel sponsored by Tom's of Maine for their new Prebiotic Personal Care line, which includes products that range from hand soap and toothpaste to oral care aimed to help balance your skin's microbiome. The products promote “more good, less bad,” according to Kemper, which is why she decided to work with the brand on the launch.

As a skin care aside: Prebiotic topical products work by providing the skin's micro-flora with the right nutrients to support good bacteria growth. Take, for example, the Prebiotic Gentle Body Wash in Lavender: It includes an organic agave-derived prebiotic called Inulin that feeds good bacteria on the skin, so they are able to thrive, instead of over-sanitizing.

But back to her balance in day-to-day life: “I think the body and mind are closely connected,” she said. To take care of her mental health during the week, she always takes time for two things: coffee and exercise.

With a toddler and a six-month-old, she said a structured wake-up routine is nearly impossible. But even so, Kemper tries to wake up before either kid and “have at least five minutes to [herself], drink a cup of coffee, empty [her] brain of anything, and get ready for the day.”

To keep from “going crazy,” the celebrity said she also sets aside at least 20 minutes of her day to exercise. Whether it’s a quick run or a core-strength routine, she said working out helps her approach everything more reasonably.

“If you’re not taking those moments,” Kemper said, “it’s easy to get overwhelmed.”