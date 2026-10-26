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How Do You Take Your Coffee? New Data Shows A Concerning Trend
All coffee drinkers have their own set of preferences. Some love espresso (whether that’s a latte or cappuccino). Some folks are cold brew to the core—even in the dead of winter. And some take their pour-over quite seriously. Of course, preferences can change with time and whether you’re making coffee at home or grabbing it out.
Researchers from Tufts University1 wanted to study these changes at a population level over time. Why? Coffee is one of the healthiest beverages out there, as it’s packed with beneficial polyphenols.
However, what people put in their coffee can change its nutritional profile. Milk, creamers, sugar, and sugar substitutes vary in their calorie, added sugar, and saturated fat content.
So, the researchers set out to examine how U.S. adults' coffee consumption habits changed over time, including:
- How much coffee people drank
- Which additions they put in their coffee
- How many calories they consumed from coffee and those additions
- How these patterns changed between 2003 and 2018
Here’s what they found.
Coffee consumption stayed the same, but calories increased
The researchers analyzed data from 30,459 U.S. adults ages 20 and older who participated in the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) between 2003 and 2018.
The amount of coffee people drank stayed relatively stable over the 15-year period (about 13.4 fluid ounces or about 1 ⅔ cups).
However, the calories people got from coffee increased significantly, rising from an average of 43 calories per day to 60 calories. That's a nearly 40% increase, despite little change in the amount of coffee consumed.
Non-dairy creamer was the biggest calorie contributor
So, what explains the increase? Dairy milk was the most commonly consumed addition by weight, followed by non-dairy creamer and sugar. But when it came to calories, non-dairy creamers took the top spot.
On average, non-dairy creamers contributed 19 calories per day, compared to 16 calories from sugar and 11 calories from dairy milk. Although people consumed more dairy milk by weight, non-dairy creamers contributed more calories overall.
This could reflect differences in the ingredients and formulations used in coffee creamers, which can contain added sugars, oils, and other calorie-containing ingredients. However, creamers vary widely, and the study doesn't establish which specific ingredients drove the increase in calories over time.
Coffee consumption varied by demographic group
The researchers also found differences in coffee consumption across demographic groups. Men, non-Hispanic White adults, and people with higher incomes tended to consume more coffee than their respective comparison groups.
These findings offer a snapshot of coffee-drinking habits across the U.S. population, though they don't explain why these differences exist.
4 ways to make your coffee a little healthier
Here are a few easy ways to give your daily coffee a little nutritional upgrade without sacrificing the flavor you love.
- Make your own creamer: Instead of store bought creamers that may have sneakily high amounts of sugar, try adding a tablespoon or less of half-and-half and a small drizzle of honey or maple syrup.
- Bring on the natural flavor: A dash of cinnamon, a splash of pure vanilla extract, or a sprinkle of cocoa powder can add plenty of flavor to your morning cup.
- Blend in vanilla protein powder: Stir in a scoop of vanilla protein powder for a creamy, latte-like drink that also provides protein. It's an easy way to add staying power to your morning routine, especially if you're not quite ready for breakfast. Reviewers say this whey protein makes their coffee taste like a vanilla latte and is a great option if you don’t wake up starving.
- Start with high-quality, organic whole beans: Your coffee's nutritional profile starts before you even brew it. Choose whole beans made from organically grown coffee when possible, and grind them fresh for a flavorful cup. mindbodygreen's clean coffee+ is made with 100% organic Arabica beans and tested for mold, making it an easy option for anyone looking to be more intentional about their daily brew.
Clean coffee
The takeaway
This study found that while U.S. adults' coffee consumption remained relatively stable over the years, the calories they consumed from coffee increased, largely alongside greater energy intake from non-dairy creamers.
Fun coffee drinks can be a nice sweet treat, but it is possible to get the flavors, taste, and texture you want from your cup of joe without heaps of sugar.