Coloring Hair Makes It Prone To Breakage — This Can Help Damaged Ends*
There’s no doubt that coloring your hair can be taxing on delicate strands. Dye can disrupt the hair’s structure and strip it of natural lipids and proteins, leading to drying and increasing breakage.
With the right practices, you can minimize that damage (we break down how to do that here). But if you’re going back to natural and want to rebuild the health of your hair, then taking a high-quality collagen powder can provide some much-needed support.
And that’s exactly what mindbodygreen’s editorial operations manager, Samantha Felix, decided to do.
Overcoming breakage
“Over the last year, I’ve been trying to improve the health of my hair,” says Felix. “After getting blonde highlights for years, my hair was noticeably duller and more prone to breakage than before.”
Between increasingly brittle hair texture and hefty salon bills, Felix decided it was time to stop coloring her hair for good.
“But even when I stopped lightening it, my hair still seemed to be having trouble bouncing back to full health,” says Felix.
With the goal of improving the overall health of her hair, she decided to try beauty & gut collagen+. This powder combines 17 grams of grass-fed collagen peptides with other skin, hair, and gut supporting ingredients like vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, biotin, and L-glutamine (a more comprehensive formula than other collagen powders out there).
The journey to healthy, fuller hair
“After taking collagen every morning for a month, I noticed a big boost in hair growth,”* says Felix. “Not only was my hair longer, it was healthier.”*
The most surprising thing she noticed was the impact on split ends.
“While I would normally need a significant trim to get rid of split ends every few months, I’ve been able to grow out my hair and go longer between trims. I’ve also noticed a difference in the shine of my hair. Without changing hair products, my hair feels more hydrated and shiny from within.”*
Collagen supplements support hair health by providing the body with amino acids. This includes the scalp, which uses the amino acids to support the hair follicle itself.*
Research shows that collagen supplements can also improve skin elasticity1, enhance firmness, and reduce the appearance of wrinkles, making them an all-around smart choice.
Try making a collagen coffee
Felix chose to incorporate beauty & gut collagen+ into her daily routine by adding it to her morning coffee.
“It adds a rich, silky taste and texture to my cup of coffee that makes me look forward to my morning brew even more. It also dissolves well, and I don’t notice any chalkiness or grit to it inside my drink,” she says.
Here’s her go-to recipe:
- 8 oz coffee
- 1 scoop mindbodygreen beauty & gut collagen+ powder (unflavored)
- 1 tablespoon half and half
- ½ tsp pure vanilla extract
Stir all the ingredients together and enjoy!
Pro tip: Felix recommends adding a scoop of collagen to the mug first then pouring the coffee to help the two mix the best.
The takeaway
“If someone’s looking to grow out their hair, or help their hair recover from years of bleaching, I’d recommend taking beauty & gut collagen+ powder,” says Felix.
“I chose the unflavored option because I love how I don’t have to change my current routine to use it. I simply keep it next to my coffee pot, and it’s easy to remember to add a scoop every morning.”