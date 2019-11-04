How a Budding Health Coach Balances the NYC Hustle

Ask anyone who's left the comfort of a steady job to start their own business, and they'll tell you: The work ahead is no joke. Entrepreneurship takes a whole new level of hustle, especially in the city that never sleeps, and it's not any easier just because you're in the health and wellness space.

Above, Cameron Rogers (aka Freckled Foodie) reveals the practical daily habits that help keep her health—and sanity—in tact as she navigates the rhythm of her own hustle and flow.