Having a robust, all-encompassing shower experience is certainly having a moment. Folks have deemed it the “everything shower,” and it’s quite the sensorial endeavor. Involving eucalyptus plants, body treatments, hair masks, fragrance (ahem, everything), it’s the epitome of accessible indulgence. Showering is something we have to do daily—so why not make a few of those showers something special? Given I’m personally a fan of long, steamy showers—plus it just takes a while to shampoo and condition my long, tangly hair—you’ll hear no complaints from me about this trend.

But please be cautioned that spending a considerable amount of time under the hot spray of water isn’t necessarily the best for skin. Hot water breaks down lipids and can dry out the skin, leaving you drier than before.