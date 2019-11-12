A Refreshing Philosophy On Wearing Makeup Every Day
Senior Branded Content Editor By Krista Soriano
Senior Branded Content Editor
Krista Soriano is the Senior Branded Content Editor at mindbodygreen.
November 12, 2019
Coming up in the dance world, Alicia Archer—a fitness instructor and flexibility expert in New York—struggled with getting her makeup "right" for auditions and headshots. But after a single spark of inspiration, she realized that actually, she can play by her own rules—and that moment changed everything. In this episode of our Live in Full Color series, Alicia gets real about how her makeup routine evolved to become one of her most empowering rituals.