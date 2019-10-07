15 Essential Oils That'll Help Balance Your Hormones

Though these are the locations I suggest trying ﬁrst, you should also trust your gut and experiment to ﬁnd the place or places that work best for you.

Where needed: The general rule for essential oils is to apply them directly or close to where the oil is needed. For example, if you are dealing with tension in your back, you could massage diluted peppermint oil directly to the sore spot. However, if you are looking to alleviate a tension headache behind your eyes, you would never apply the oils directly to your eyes. Instead, opt for locations close to the eyes, such as on your forehead or your temples since the oils will go where they are needed once absorbed.

To the pulse points: Behind the ears, on the neck, temples, wrists, ankles, and over your heart—these are all known as pulse points, or places where you can feel your heartbeat the strongest. They allow the essential oils to be quickly absorbed into the bloodstream but are also ideal locations for aromatherapeutic beneﬁts.

FEW Spots: FEW spots enable quick absorption through the largest pores on the body—feet, ears, and wrists. Known in Eastern medicine as the pipeline to the body, the soles of the feet have been used for centuries with reﬂexology to directly affect certain areas of the body. A reﬂexology chart will show you the corresponding areas of the body, and you can gently massage the oils where indicated for maximum beneﬁt.