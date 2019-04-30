6 Ways That Making Changes In Your Home Can Change Your Life
Your home is a mirror of your life. That can seem like an abstract concept, but when you think about your home, what words and feelings spring to mind? Are they similar to anything you are experiencing outside your front door too?
Your home might reflect how grounded you feel or how connected you are to your family, your partner, to your interests, and your deepest values. There are countless ways that your home reflects your life and vice versa, but these are six of the correlations I've seen most often:
1. Clutter reflects energetic blocks.
Clutter often reflects other "energy blocks" in life, things like creative blocks, procrastination, stuffed schedules, too much stress, or other ways that you might feel stuck. When you start clearing that clutter, high energy, inspiration, flow, and revitalization can start flowing back into your life. It can feel like doors are swinging open to new opportunities when you let that clutter go.
2. Blank walls reflect a feeling of transition.
I'm a big fan of minimalism and honoring everyone's personal aesthetic, but homes with completely blank walls can mirror many things. You might have a rental and be afraid to make nail holes in the walls, so they remain blank. This can leave you feeling like you haven't fully moved in or can't get too comfortable where you are. Feeling "at home" is an incredibly powerful emotion that gives us a sense of safety, refuge, and sanctuary, so do a little something to give those walls some personality, whether it's using eco-friendly wallpaper or leaning your art instead of nailing it in.
3. Unfinished projects represent being stretched too thin.
Home projects that are unfinished can reflect the fact that you are stretched too thin and feel like there's never enough time in the day. Constantly looking at these unfinished projects might make you feel many unpleasant emotions, especially if you really intended to finish them. If you have one of these that's triggering less-than-awesome thoughts, get it done, and watch your energy rise.
4. Drab colors reflect feeling stuck.
I can't tell you how many clients I've worked with who didn't like the color of their walls, floors, bedding, and furniture but felt stuck with it for one reason or another. That feeling that you have to settle for how things are can reflect that "there's nothing I can do about it" mentality in other areas of your life. Color brings energy to your home and affects your mood, too—so bring in your favorites! Pro tip: Swapping out a warm yellow light bulb for a crisp white, full-spectrum one can freshen the colors in your room instantly too.
5. Low energy reflects important actions you're putting off.
Energy is unseen, but that doesn't mean you can't feel it. You might have a room you don't like to spend time in, a patio no one uses, or other spaces in your home you'd rather avoid. Those areas where the energy feels off can reflect the same things in your life—steps that have been avoided, problems put off until later, important words that remain unspoken, and more. By raising the energy in your home, you can inspire positive life changes too.
6. A lack of nature reflects a disconnection from self.
When a home (or any space, for that matter) is intensely industrial and lacks natural materials or plants, it can reflect a similar disconnection from your own true nature. Introducing more greenery into your home—even if it's just a tiny succulent—can be incredibly rejuvenating.
These are only a handful of the multitude of ways that your home mirrors your life. When you start shifting the story of your home in simple ways, it can help you start creating a new paradigm.