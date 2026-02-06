Up until now, I’ve been buying new sets of weights each time I want to bump up my lifts. Of course, having enough space is an issue, especially since my “home-gym” doubles as a playroom (and sometimes even a guest room). I also realized I was hesitant to spend money on the next size up of dumbbells, even though I could have been lifting heavier for quite some time now, so I wasn’t getting all I could from my home workouts.