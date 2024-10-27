I love the cartoon Steven Universe Future because (spoiler alert) it depicts a world outside of the war that the characters are fighting in the foundational plot of the series. My partner pointed out the brilliance in this writing: Usually, shows/most media depict the protagonist defeating the bully or the monster or the enemy, and then the show ends—that's it. But Steven Universe shows you how to imagine a world beyond just defeating the bully/monster/enemy/systemic structures that be. In this world, everyone can decide for themselves what they want for their lives, who they want to become, what feels like home.