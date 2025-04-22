When we moved into this home last winter, we were careful to design each room to best serve us on a daily basis. For example, my beloved library was originally the dining room. And while I am a lover of tablescapes and hosting our loved ones, I knew that room would be such a sweeter home for my morning routine, for my books, for one day soon, a baby girl playing on the carpet. So we put in a built-in bookcase, moved the dining table into the front living room, and now we have a library where we spend most of our time.